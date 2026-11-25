Researchers at the Federation of American Scientists have estimated Israel’s likely nuclear arsenal at 90 warheads. As the Jerusalem Post reports, this estimate, published on November 10 in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, has not changed compared with the organization’s previous count in 2021.

The study’s authors, Hans M. Kristensen and Mackenzie Knight-Boyle, also pointed to signs of continued investment in the country’s nuclear infrastructure. Israel has never officially confirmed or denied possessing nuclear weapons, maintaining its long-standing policy of so-called nuclear ambiguity.

Construction near Dimona

The researchers examined recent changes at the Negev Nuclear Research Center near the city of Dimona. Significant construction work has been reported there in recent years, but its purpose has not been confirmed. The authors cautioned against drawing definitive conclusions based on available commercial satellite imagery.

In its annual assessment for 2026, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute also listed Israel among the world’s nine states possessing nuclear weapons. Israel has not joined the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Calls for greater transparency in the United States

In May, 30 Democrats in the U.S. Congress, led by Texas Representative Joaquin Castro, sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The lawmakers called for greater transparency regarding Israel’s likely nuclear program.

They said Congress needs a fuller understanding of the nuclear balance in the Middle East following the U.S. and Israeli war against Iran. Members of Congress also questioned whether Washington can consistently pursue a regional nonproliferation policy while maintaining prolonged silence regarding Israel’s capabilities.

According to declassified documents reviewed by the National Security Archive, the U.S. approach is linked to a 1969 understanding between President Richard Nixon and Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir. Subsequent U.S. administrations did not publicly challenge Israel’s nuclear policy provided ambiguity was maintained. Israel’s official position is that the country will not be the first to introduce nuclear weapons in the Middle East.

Read us on