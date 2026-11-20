An international group of scientists re-examined data on the Taung Child, the fossil remains of a juvenile hominin discovered in South Africa in 1924. The study found that the remains are between 2.96 and 3.03 million years old, while several adult fossils traditionally assigned to the species Australopithecus africanus had different developmental features. ScienceDaily reports.

Differences in development

The researchers compared the tooth structure, as well as features of brain and dental development, of the Taung Child with other early human relatives. The most notable differences were found in brain development. The scientists suggest that fossils from Sterkfontein, which were previously grouped into one species, may represent several different hominin species that lived in the region simultaneously or during different periods.

The Taung Child is the type specimen used by science to define the species Australopithecus africanus. At the same time, clear criteria for assigning subsequently discovered remains to this species were not established. As noted in the study, this is why the Taung Child remains the only fossil confidently identified as Australopithecus africanus.

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Impact of ancient climate

The authors of the study link the possible diversity of hominins in southern Africa to environmental changes. Over millions of years, wetter and drier climatic periods alternated in the region, changing the habitats available to populations. According to the researchers, this could have isolated some groups and later brought them into contact again.

Fossil pollen samples also indicate that the area around Taung about 3 million years ago was considerably wetter and more forested than it is today. Scientists found traces of tree species that now occur hundreds of kilometers northeast of this area.

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