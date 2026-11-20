Cybersecurity researcher HD Moore conducted an experiment involving nearly 2 million requests to AI services that found signs of confidential data leakage in a network of intermediaries and computing providers. As Ars Technica reports, unique controlled credentials, URLs, DNS names, and links to private repositories were added to prompts to track their potential use.

Signs of provider compromise

Moore, chief research officer at Dragos, sent each secret in only one request to one provider. According to him, the experiment found signs of compromise at at least three hosting providers: attackers reused hundreds of test AWS keys. Some keys were used within hours of the requests being sent, including to check access to S3 storage, AWS Secrets Manager, and AWS Systems Manager Parameter Store.

The attackers also attempted to activate models in AWS Bedrock and added their own IAM users to maintain access. Overall, the test keys were used tens of thousands of times in AWS API calls. Moore noted that the provider rejected some of the stolen requests before the model was launched, which, in his assessment, indicates that data was copied at the infrastructure entry point.

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Privacy settings violations

The study also showed that certain intermediaries in the inference market, according to Moore's conclusion, logged prompts and passed data to individuals who later used the test credentials. The researcher established this by sending identical requests to the same model through different resellers and tracking after which routes the secrets were used.

Separately, Moore recorded requests from systems of a Chinese AI laboratory to secret URLs added to prompts. According to his data, such requests occurred for more than half of the requests sent to its models from July through October, including for approximately two-thirds of requests marked “no data collection” or Zero Data Retention. Some US hosting providers resold this laboratory's models, and requests through them triggered the same requests to the secret URLs.

Moore advises deploying models on an organization's own infrastructure where possible. If that is unavailable, he recommends working directly with a major provider rather than using standard provider pools or intermediaries offered by AI routers.

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