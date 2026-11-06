Two Democrats back impeachment of Attorney General Blanche — The Hill

In the United States, two House Democrats — Hank Johnson of Georgia and Deborah Ross of North Carolina — have publicly backed the idea of impeaching Attorney General Todd Blanche. The Hill reports.

Johnson spoke in favor of impeaching and removing Blanche from office during an appearance on The Dan Abrams Show on SiriusXM. He said that the attorney general's actions, in his view, require such a procedure and that his attempts to undermine the rule of law cannot go unanswered.

Democrats' position

The host's question concerned the possible use by the U.S. Department of Justice of its authority for political retaliation on behalf of President Donald Trump. Ross, who appeared on the program after Johnson, agreed with his position on Blanche. At the same time, she said that Democrats, in her view, should first focus on impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

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According to Ross, she expects an impeachment resolution against Blanche to emerge. She also pointed to the majority won by Democrats in the Senate: in her assessment, 56 Democrats and Republicans who had previously opposed Trump could create an opportunity to support such decisions.

Complaints against the Justice Department

As The Hill writes, Blanche's leadership at the Department of Justice has come under renewed scrutiny, including because of the department's intervention in the Senate election in Alaska. Trump instructed the department to file a lawsuit that, under certain circumstances, would block certification of the race's results if Republican Senator Dan Sullivan lost to Democrat Mary Peltola.

Trump claimed that the participation of a candidate with a name similar to Sullivan's surname could confuse voters and affect the outcome. On the same day, the head of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, Harmeet Dhillon, announced her resignation after several months of criticism of her approaches to protecting civil rights.

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