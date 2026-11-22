U.S. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said that advancing a bill to counter violence in the West Bank would become one of the priorities of the first 100 days of the new Congress. He expects the initiative to have significant support among Democrats in the lower chamber of parliament.

Jeffries said this in an interview with The New York Times, Jerusalem Post reports. According to him, the most decisive step regarding the situation in the West Bank could be advancing the West Bank Settler Violence Protection and Prevention Act.

Sanctions mechanism

In April 2025, Democrats Jerry Nadler, Adam Smith and Jim Himes introduced H.R. 3045, the West Bank Violence Prevention Act, in the House of Representatives. The document provides for the creation of a U.S. sanctions mechanism against foreign individuals and organizations involved in violence, threats against civilians, property destruction, or the forced displacement of people in the West Bank.

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Possible restrictions include freezing assets under U.S. jurisdiction and visa restrictions. According to the publication, the initiative is based on sanctions imposed by the administration of former President Joe Biden, which President Donald Trump revoked after returning to the White House in January 2025.

Other proposals concerning Israel

Jeffries did not express an unambiguous position on other legislative initiatives related to Israel, including proposals concerning U.S. arms transfers and Israeli settlements. He noted that Democrats should jointly determine legislative priorities.

Democrats nominated Jeffries for House speaker on November 18 after the party's victory in the November 3 midterm elections. To be elected speaker, he still needs the support of the full House of Representatives after the new Congress begins its work. Jeffries did not promise that the bill would become law within the first 100 days: the document must also be approved by the Senate and signed by the U.S. president.

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