“Ebenezer,” starring Johnny Depp, topped the North American box office in its debut weekend, grossing $19 million in 3,535 theaters. Outside North America, the adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” earned another $23 million in 63 markets, bringing its worldwide opening total to $42 million, Variety reports.

Film details

“Ebenezer” became Depp’s first major film role in eight years, following 2018’s “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.” The new film was directed by Ti West, known for the horror trilogy “X.” The plot reimagines the story of a hard-hearted businessman visited by the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Future.

The film’s production budget was $38 million. According to the publication, Depp received a $5 million fee and may qualify for bonuses tied to box-office results. Critics gave the film a restrained reception: it has a 53% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. At the same time, audiences gave the movie an A- in CinemaScore polling.

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Other box-office premieres

About half of surveyed moviegoers named Depp as their reason for watching “Ebenezer,” according to PostTrak data. Women accounted for 52% of the audience, while 59% of viewers were aged 30 and older.

The heist comedy “How to Rob a Bank,” starring Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz and Pete Davidson, debuted in seventh place, grossing $5 million in 2,810 theaters. Its production budget exceeded $40 million. The action film “Ghost Soldier,” starring Jim Caviezel, took sixth place: $5.2 million for the traditional weekend and $8.3 million over its first five days in theaters.

Second place at the North American box office went to the animated film “The Cat in the Hat” with $11 million, while “Godzilla Minus Zero” ranked third with $8.31 million.

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