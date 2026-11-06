In England and Wales, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is forecasting losses of up to £50 million in 2027, despite hosting the Ashes series involving Australia. County leaders were told last week that the deficit could reach this amount, The Guardian reports.

In 2025, the ECB made a profit of £12.6 million. In its 2025 accounts, published in May, the organisation had already warned of a “significant loss” in 2027 due to the absence of home matches against India. The expected deficit is now estimated to be considerably larger.

Broadcast revenue

The reasons cited for the projected losses include the cyclical nature of media rights revenue, which largely depends on England’s opponent, as well as the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to withhold part of the broadcast payments it was due to distribute among members in 2027.

The ICC normally transfers the larger, end-of-cycle portion of media revenue to its 12 full members in the final year of the contract period, when the men’s 50-over World Cup is held. However, the organisation decided to retain part of the funds because of an expected fall in the value of the next television rights contract in India, in order to smooth the drop in payments to members in 2028.

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ECB sources privately acknowledged the scale of the projected losses but believe the final figure could fall to around £35 million. The exact amount the ICC will withhold has not yet been determined. The ECB’s 2027 financial period will run until 31 January 2028, so the organisation may still increase commercial income and event revenue.

Counties’ dependence on the ECB

The situation is causing concern among counties: 10 of the 18 first-class counties recorded losses in their latest published accounts, while the overwhelming majority depend on ECB funding to continue operating. Central funding for counties in 2025–2028 increased by 31% compared with the previous cycle, to £512 million. The ECB is also additionally investing £5 million annually in women’s cricket during this period.

Despite expected record ticket sales for the Ashes, Australian tours are traditionally less profitable for the ECB than matches against India. Channel 9’s deal for exclusive rights to broadcast Australia’s tours of England in 2027 and 2031 is worth $27.5 million, or £20.2 million, to the ECB. Around 75% of the ECB’s annual income, which totals approximately £310 million, comes from the sale of broadcasting rights.

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