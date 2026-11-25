Amid a decline in Nasdaq-100 futures in the United States, ether and decentralized finance tokens on November 25 were losing approximately twice as much as bitcoin. Since the start of the day in UTC, bitcoin fell by 1.2%, while ether declined by 2.2% and the CoinDesk DeFi Select Index by 2.6%, CoinDesk reports.

Stock market pressure

Nasdaq-100 index futures fell by 2.1%. This came after South Korea’s Kospi index dropped by more than 6% amid reports that the United States may impose new tariffs on major trading partners, including China and the European Union.

Bitunix analyst Dean Chen, citing Goldman Sachs estimates, said that trend-following funds could sell another $68 billion in global equities over the next five trading sessions.

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U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs recorded outflows of $231.4 million on Tuesday, marking the sixth consecutive session of outflows, according to Farside Investors. BlackRock’s IBIT fund accounted for $175.3 million. Total outflows from such funds in November amounted to approximately $4.94 billion.

Position reductions

Over the past 24 hours, cryptocurrency futures trading volume decreased by 26.6% to $202.3 billion, while open interest fell by 1.9% to $100.8 billion. Liquidations totaled $349.5 million, with 79.5% attributed to long positions. CoinDesk notes that the decline in trading volumes and liquidations looks more like voluntary position reductions than a panic sell-off.

Among individual assets, the Uniswap token fell by 4.4%, Lighter by 3.3%, and Ethena by 3.2%. Hyperliquid lost 7.3%, while Solana declined by 4.5%. The CoinDesk 80 Index fell by 2.9% over 24 hours, compared with 1.6% for bitcoin. CoinMarketCap’s Fear and Greed Index stood at 8 points, corresponding to a state of “extreme fear.”

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