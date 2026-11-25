Gadi Eizenkot, leader of Israel's Yashar party, has agreed to sign a coalition pact with the right-wing opposition party Yisrael Beiteinu, led by Avigdor Lieberman. This is the first such agreement after Israel's October 27 election, Cyprus Mail reports.

Eizenkot, the former head of Israel's armed forces, and Lieberman met on Tuesday and then agreed on the pact. Israeli President Isaac Herzog tasked Eizenkot with forming a government, while Benjamin Netanyahu remains acting prime minister.

No majority in the Knesset

According to the election results, Yashar won 21 seats in the Knesset, while Yisrael Beiteinu won seven. Together with other partners, Eizenkot's coalition, which includes Lieberman, has 48 lawmakers in the 120-seat parliament.

Netanyahu's Likud alliance with far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties has 53 seats. Potential allies for Eizenkot could be parties representing Israel's Arab minority. They hold 19 seats in the Knesset and strongly oppose Netanyahu.

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The agreement came as a surprise, as Lieberman had previously opposed forming a government with the support of Arab parties, as well as a unity government with Netanyahu. He also stated that his main goal was to remove Netanyahu from power.

Deadline for forming a government

Eizenkot must form a government by December 6 under a 28-day mandate. He may request an extension of another 14 days. If Eizenkot fails to form a cabinet, Netanyahu will get the opportunity to try. If no one forms a government, new elections will be held in the country next year.

At the same time, Eizenkot, some of his partners from the so-called change bloc, and Likud are holding talks on a possible unity government. The left-wing Democrats party, which has eight seats, announced that it was suspending talks with Eizenkot because of progress in his contacts with Likud and a stalemate in negotiations on a “change government.”

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