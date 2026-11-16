The prosecutor's office of the Italian city of Caltanissetta has included former Italian police chief Gianni De Gennaro among the people being investigated in the case of the 1992 bombing on Via d'Amelio in Palermo. Anti-mafia magistrate Paolo Borsellino and five members of his security detail were killed then.

Suspicion of misleading the investigation

As ANSA English reports, De Gennaro received notification that he is being investigated as part of the case. Prosecutors suspect that he may have led the bombing investigation down a false path.

De Gennaro is also being investigated in connection with the disappearance of Borsellino's personal red notebook, known as the “agenda rossa.” The magistrate recorded details of his investigations in it and always carried the notebook with him. Investigators suspect that the removal of the notebook may have been part of an attempt to mislead investigators.

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Several days ago, law enforcement officers conducted searches at properties linked to De Gennaro to obtain evidence for the investigation.

The Via d'Amelio bombing

On July 19, 1992, Borsellino was killed by a powerful car bomb near his mother's home in Palermo. Police officers Agostino Catalano, Walter Eddie Cosina, Vincenzo Li Muli, Emanuela Loi and Claudio Traina were killed alongside him.

The murder took place two months after a bombing on the motorway to Palermo airport, which killed Borsellino's friend and colleague Giovanni Falcone, his wife Francesca Morvillo and three bodyguards. Members of Cosa Nostra, including Salvatore Toto Riina, Bernardo Provenzano and Giovanni Brusca, were convicted for these killings.

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