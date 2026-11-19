In the United Kingdom, EDF Energy has announced plans to acquire prepaid energy supplier Utilita. Once the deal is completed, EDF’s customer base in the country will exceed 6 million accounts: the company will add Utilita’s 1.3 million accounts and take on its 1,500 employees, The Guardian reports.

The parties expect to complete the takeover at the beginning of next year. The value of the deal has not been disclosed. Until it closes, EDF and Utilita will serve customers separately, while Utilita customers will be informed about possible changes to the service.

Headquarters and employees

EDF said that after the deal it will continue operating from Utilita’s headquarters near Southampton, where about 600 company employees are based. EDF is owned by the French state.

Earlier, EDF completed a deal to transfer 47,000 of Utilita’s standard credit accounts. At the time, Utilita said it wanted to focus on customers using smart prepayment meters.

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Utilita was founded in 2003 as a specialist prepaid energy supplier. In 2008, it became the first energy supplier to install a smart meter. Its customers can top up their balance through an app, website or by phone, rather than buying credit for a plastic card or key at a shop or post office.

Financial condition and the market

In September 2025, Utilita temporarily failed to meet the strengthened financial resilience requirements of the UK energy regulator Ofgem. The company confirmed that it was one of five suppliers that did not comply with the financial rules, but said it had again begun meeting the standards within several months.

For EDF, the deal is expected to strengthen its position in a market where large suppliers are losing customers to smaller competitors. In the year after July 2025, EDF lost about 280,000 customer accounts; British Gas, Scottish Power and E.ON also lost customers. At the same time, Octopus Energy, the country’s largest energy supplier, continued to increase its market share.

Simone Rossi, chief executive of EDF’s UK division, said Utilita would add expertise to the company and help develop services and support for households. Utilita founder Bill Bullen said the deal would make it possible to continue providing UK households with smart prepayment solutions.

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