In Cyprus, Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhürman said he is ready to support President Nikos Christodoulides’ proposal to hold friendly football matches between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots. Such a decision by the two leaders would “help create a positive climate,” Cyprus Mail reports.

Proposal among confidence-building measures

In a Facebook post, Erhürman noted that he had previously proposed a similar initiative. According to him, holding the matches was included in a list of ten confidence-building measures that he presented during his first meeting with Christodoulides. At the same time, he did not emphasize who exactly should be credited with the idea.

The friendly matches are the 18th item in a package of 19 proposals that Christodoulides handed to Erhürman and the UN. The newspaper Phileleftheros published the package on Sunday. Other initiatives include restoring the Imagine programme, returning Varosha provided that Famagusta port operates under the auspices of the European Commission, and clearing mine-suspected areas of 70,000 square metres on each side.

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Previous football initiatives

In January, Erhürman said that his proposal to hold a match between teams of under-14 players from the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities had been rejected. The reason given at the time was that Greek Cypriot clubs were “bound by the rules of international federations”.

In August, football club Barcelona cancelled a planned two-week children’s camp at the Near East University campus near Nicosia after the Cyprus Football Association contacted its Spanish counterpart. The association referred to a 2013 agreement concluded in Zurich under the auspices of FIFA and UEFA. It provides for the integration of the Turkish Cypriot federation into the Cyprus Football Association as the sole recognised body for organising football on the island.

The latest bi-communal match mentioned in the report took place on 19 September in Nicosia: amateur teams Yenikent Percinci and Apollon Yeri played a game supported by the EU information point as a confidence-building initiative.

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