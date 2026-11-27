Cyprus’ defence budget will increase by €250 million thanks to funding from the European Union. Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said this after a meeting of the parliamentary defence committee, Cyprus Mail reports.

According to the minister, Cyprus’ participation in the EU’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE) programme has increased the amount of funds available for purchasing defence equipment and strengthening the country’s military capabilities. Palmas did not disclose details of the new equipment programmes or delivery timelines.

Air base modernisation

Palmas also said that work to modernise the Andreas Papandreou Air Base in Paphos is planned to begin in 2028. The project is to be implemented in stages over five to seven years.

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The minister stated that once the work is completed, the air base will be fully modernised and its capabilities will exceed its current ones. He also spoke of a shared approach among the participants in the committee meeting to issues of the republic’s defence capabilities and readiness.

Position on support for Ukraine

Palmas stated that Cyprus supports Ukraine’s struggle and condemns the invasion by the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. At the same time, he said, the republic does not contribute to the war against Ukraine through arms supply programmes.

Cyprus’ assistance to Ukraine is limited to training programmes, including in demining, the minister explained. According to him, Cyprus makes no financial contribution outside these programmes. During the discussion, lawmakers also called for greater investment in the National Guard, improved training and staffing of the armed forces, and the development of the domestic defence industry.

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