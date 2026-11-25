Amid an investment boom in artificial intelligence in the United States, the euro briefly fell below $1.09 at the beginning of the week, reaching its lowest level since April 2025. As Tagesschau reports, this reflects not only the weakness of the common European currency but also the strengthening of the dollar due to capital inflows into the United States.

VP Bank chief economist Thomas Gitzel described the situation as an “AI dollar.” According to him, the United States is attracting substantial volumes of capital, which supports the American currency. According to estimates by Dutch bank ING, around one-third of US economic growth this year may be linked to the AI boom.

US growth and rate expectations

According to Eurostat, since the beginning of 2026, the US economy has grown by 2%, while the eurozone economy has grown by 1% and Germany’s by 0.9%. In the third quarter, US GDP rose by 0.8% compared with the previous quarter, the eurozone’s by 0.4%, and Germany’s by 0.2%.

Thu Lan Nguyen, head of currency and commodity analysis at Commerzbank, also links the strong dollar to rising expectations for interest rates in the United States. Financial markets expect two more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve System, in December and in spring 2027. Higher rates make dollar-denominated assets more attractive to investors.

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Impact on imports and savings

A weaker euro may support German exporters, as their products become cheaper abroad. At the same time, the Bundesbank considers this effect limited: deteriorating price competitiveness accounts for no more than a quarter of the weakness in German exports in recent years.

For companies and consumers, a cheaper euro means more expensive imports, primarily energy, as well as electronics and other goods. According to Bundesbank calculations, a 1% depreciation of the euro against the currencies of key trading partners may additionally raise consumer prices in the eurozone by about 0.25% over a year if inflation exceeds 3%.

Holders of US stocks or ETFs without currency hedging currently benefit from the strong dollar, as US assets become more expensive when converted into euros. At the same time, according to Nguyen, a weakening of the AI boom could trigger a rapid outflow of capital from the United States and pressure on the dollar, causing the currency advantage for investors to disappear.

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