Fourteen Members of the European Parliament have asked the European Commission to investigate Chinese carmaker BYD over potential cybersecurity risks. They also propose considering whether to designate the company as a high-risk supplier, Motor1 reports.

Concerns over vehicle data

The MEPs submitted their written question to the EU executive body on November 4. They are asking for the EU cybersecurity agency to be involved in assessing BYD. The initiative is led by French MEP François Kalfon.

The lawmakers' concerns relate to cameras, GPS systems, microphones and other sensors installed in modern cars. In their view, information collected by Chinese-made vehicles could potentially reach the Chinese authorities. Kalfon said that connected vehicles from third countries having access to sensitive European infrastructure poses an unacceptable security risk.

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BYD's position and possible restrictions

BYD rejects these allegations. The company stated that China has no access to information collected by its vehicles in Europe, regardless of whether the data is stored directly in the vehicle or in cloud storage. In a statement to Reuters, BYD Europe said it does not provide such data to BYD entities or third parties in China.

The MEPs also asked the European Commission whether Chinese vehicles' access to strategic dual-use infrastructure — civilian and military — should be restricted and whether BYD should be excluded from public procurement. At present, the request does not mean the introduction of an EU-wide ban on BYD vehicles and does not envisage immediate changes for private owners.

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, BYD sold 283,997 vehicles in Europe in the first nine months of 2026, corresponding to a 2.7% market share. Together with SAIC Motor, Geely Group and Chery, these four Chinese automotive groups accounted for about 11.1% of the European car market.

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