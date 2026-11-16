The European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, has unconditionally approved Italian UniCredit’s plan to acquire Germany’s Commerzbank. The regulator found no competition concerns in the markets for banking services in Germany, Tagesschau reports.

The Commission separately assessed the possible impact of the deal on lending to German small and medium-sized businesses. UniCredit already operates in this market through its subsidiary Hypovereinsbank. Brussels noted that the banks’ combined market shares are moderate and that customers have alternative service providers.

Approvals for the deal

European Commissioner for Competition Teresa Ribera said Europe needs stronger banks able to compete, grow and support companies and families. According to her, cross-border mergers can help banks operate more efficiently and better withstand economic shocks.

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UniCredit has been moving toward acquiring Commerzbank for more than two years and has increased its stake despite opposition in Germany. In May, the bank submitted an offer for all Commerzbank shares and secured access to nearly 50% of the shares. In October, the deal was approved by the banking supervisor of the European Central Bank, while Germany’s Federal Cartel Office said as early as spring 2025 that it would not object to it.

UniCredit’s plans

According to UniCredit, the US Federal Reserve System has also approved the transaction. To complete the procedure, the banking group says it still needs to obtain approval in Poland. UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel expects all approvals to be received by the end of November.

After gaining control of Commerzbank, UniCredit plans to convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in the first quarter of 2027 and nominate new representatives to the supervisory board. Orcel’s plan also envisages cutting about 7,000 jobs and reducing Commerzbank’s international network. The German government, which owns more than 13% of Commerzbank, seeks to avoid redundancies for operational reasons and keep the bank’s headquarters in Frankfurt.

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