Women in the European Union have been symbolically working unpaid from November 20 until the end of the year due to the pay gap with men. Der Spiegel reports, citing European Commission data. This is a conditional calculation reflecting the average gender gap in hourly pay, rather than an actual halt in payments to women.

The gap in the EU and Germany

According to the European Commission, men’s average gross hourly earnings in the EU are 11.1% higher than women’s. Calculated over a calendar year, this difference corresponds to the period beginning on November 20.

In Germany, the gender pay gap stands at 16%. The country has been violating EU legislation for several months because it has not transposed new pay transparency rules into national law.

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Implementation of the directive

EU member states were required to complete the implementation of the Pay Transparency Directive by June 7, 2026. The document was adopted by EU countries and the European Parliament in 2023. Germany and other states have not yet fulfilled this requirement.

European Commission members Roxana Mînzatu and Hadja Lahbib stated that delays in introducing the rules hinder the fight for gender equality and competitiveness. The European Commission must decide whether to launch proceedings against states that have not fulfilled their obligations.

Germany’s Ministry for Family Affairs said it had carried out the necessary preparatory work for the draft law and was clarifying individual issues before beginning the legislative procedure. It also noted that it would seek to minimize the burden on the economy.

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