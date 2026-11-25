The European Parliament in Strasbourg has given final approval to the EU’s annual budget for next year. The document was supported by 406 MEPs, while 184 voted against and 69 abstained, Cyprus Mail reports.

The budget provides for €199.7 billion in commitments and €211.5 billion in actual payments during the year. Of this amount, €193 billion in commitments and €202.6 billion in payments are allocated to items related to the EU’s multiannual financial framework for 2021 and the following year.

Votes of MEPs from Cyprus

Three Cypriot representatives in the European Parliament voted in favour of the budget: Michalis Hadjipantelas of Disy, Costas Mavrides of Diko, and Fidias Panayiotou, leader of Direct Democracy Cyprus. Akel MEP Giorgos Georgiou voted against, while Elam representative Geadis Geadi abstained.

Another Disy MEP, Loucas Fourlas, was not present during the vote. According to the publication, he recently returned from an official European Parliament visit to Canada.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Spending negotiations

Hadjipantelas, together with Latvian co-rapporteur Nils Ušakovs, was responsible for the European Parliament’s position on the budget. The final level of spending was somewhat lower than their proposal submitted to Parliament last month.

In particular, funding for cohesion projects aimed at reducing regional disparities was cut by approximately €1 billion compared with the co-rapporteurs’ proposal. This was partly offset by increased spending on European public administration.

The budget retained €710.1 million of the initially allocated funds. The European Council said this reserve would enable the EU to respond to unforeseen needs. Ušakovs called next year’s budget the smallest in modern history and said it does not match the level of ambition the European Union should strive for.

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