The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced the expansion of the AI-supported air traffic planning tool SMART to the airspace controlled by all 22 of the country’s en-route air traffic control centers. AeroTime reports.

How the system works in Washington

According to the FAA, the system helped reroute 180 flights in the Washington area. On average, each rerouted flight saved 10 minutes and nearly 80 gallons of fuel.

The Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories system, or SMART, was introduced on September 21, 2026. At that time, the FAA began limited use of the system for flights at Ronald Reagan, Washington Dulles, and Baltimore-Washington airports.

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How SMART works

The tool analyzes 200 data streams, including information on weather, flight trajectories, air traffic intensity, and controller staffing. This is intended to help planners identify in advance areas where demand for airspace use may exceed its capacity and determine opportunities for rerouting before congestion occurs.

Specialists at the SMART center in Washington send recommendations to the FAA Air Traffic Control System Command Center in Warrenton, Virginia. They are then forwarded to units responsible for the relevant airspace, while local managers make the final decision on whether to apply the recommendations.

Lawmakers’ request

In October, more than two dozen US lawmakers called on the FAA to explain how the system was tested for safety and how personnel were trained to work with it. The FAA update of November 10 did not address these issues.

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