Aaron Reitz, the federal prosecutor for the Southern District of Texas, has launched a preliminary review of Robert Garcia, the Democratic chair of the U.S. House Oversight Committee. In a letter, he also demanded that the congressman preserve documents, The Hill reports.

Concerns over investigation plans

In a letter sent Monday evening, Reitz accused Garcia of exceeding Congress’s oversight powers. The issue concerns the congressman’s plans to investigate President Donald Trump, members of his family, and Trump’s business dealings.

Reitz said that the powers of a congressional committee are not equivalent to those of a prosecutor’s office and questioned the legislative purpose of the planned investigations. This was Reitz’s fourth letter threatening an investigation into a Democratic lawmaker.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Garcia’s and the attorney general’s positions

Garcia’s team did not immediately comment in response to the outlet’s request. Last week, the congressman defended his plans on MSNBC, saying they have a legislative purpose: combating corruption, reducing costs for Americans, and preparing laws to prevent corruption.

Last week, Reitz sent similar letters to Senator Richard Blumenthal, who is set to lead the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, as well as Senator Elissa Slotkin. Separately, he wrote to Senator Elizabeth Warren; Native News Online criticized the wording of that letter as insensitive references to the culture and history of Native Americans.

U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche indicated last week that he had not known in advance about Reitz’s letter. At the same time, he stressed the importance of Congress’s oversight function and expressed hope for productive relations between the presidential administration and lawmakers.

Read us on