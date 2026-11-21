The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has ordered California to stop applying rules to AT&T that require the company to provide telephone services to anyone within its service area. As Ars Technica reports, the decision granted AT&T's request not to apply the state rules after the FCC had previously approved its petition to discontinue services.

AT&T has carrier-of-last-resort status in California, which obliges it to offer telephone services to any potential customer in a designated area. The company plans, starting June 1, 2027, to discontinue basic telephone service for 184,000 residential customers and 15,000 business customers, and to stop connecting new subscribers to this service.

Replacing copper lines

This primarily concerns old copper telephone lines. AT&T says it can replace them with wireless home phone service that operates through a cellular network. The FCC agreed with this approach and noted that it had already allowed the company in certain areas of the state to replace outdated voice services with a modern alternative based on Internet Protocol.

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FCC Chair Brendan Carr said California's carrier-of-last-resort obligations system may have been justified 30 years ago, but in his view, it no longer corresponds to today's competitive market. According to him, the state's requirements prevent AT&T from carrying out the federally approved transition.

California's position

California says its rules allow wireline services to be replaced with wireless ones if the new service meets the state's standards for basic telephone service. The requirements include a flat rate for unlimited voice calls, discounted Lifeline rates for low-income customers, and a telephone relay service for deaf and hard-of-hearing people.

Democratic FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez voted against the decision. She said the California Public Utilities Commission is considering modernizing the rules and must complete this process before AT&T discontinues services. In July, a federal court rejected AT&T's attempt to overturn California's rules, and the state may appeal the new FCC decision.

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