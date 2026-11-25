Turkey’s Fenerbahçe Tarfin secured an away victory over Barcelona, 83:77, in Round 14 of the EuroLeague basketball season. The team recovered from an eight-point deficit before the final quarter, Anadolu Agency reports.

Turning point in the final quarter

Fenerbahçe opened the game with a 10:4 advantage, but Barcelona seized the initiative and ended the first quarter leading 28:21. At the start of the second period, the Turkish club went on an 8:0 run to move ahead 29:28, but Barcelona regained the lead by halftime, 45:39.

In the third quarter, the Spanish team extended its lead to 10 points for the first time, 55:44. Barcelona led 61:53 before the final 10 minutes, but Fenerbahçe opened the period with a 9:0 run and took a 62:61 lead in less than three minutes.

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26 points from Shavon Shields

After Barcelona called a timeout, the visitors extended their lead to 69:62. The hosts tied the game at 71:71 with 2 minutes and 47 seconds left before the final buzzer, but Fenerbahçe went back ahead, 76:71, and made free throws late in the game. In the final quarter, the Turkish club outscored its opponent 30:16.

Shavon Shields scored 26 points, including 24 in the second half. He made seven three-pointers from 12 attempts. Shane Larkin added 19 points. For Barcelona, Stanley Umude scored 18 points, while Justin Minaya recorded 13 points and eight rebounds.

The victory was Fenerbahçe’s ninth of the EuroLeague season, giving the team a 9–5 record. Barcelona stands at 8–6 after the defeat.

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