In Madrid, Spain, Barcelona defeated Atlético 2-1 in a match of the 12th round of La Liga held on November 8. Fermín López scored both goals for the visitors — at the end of the first half and in the 66th minute. Giuliano Simeone scored for the hosts.

Atlético's early goal

According to Interia Sport, Atlético started the match more actively at the Metropolitano Stadium. As early as the sixth minute, Julián Álvarez had a chance to open the scoring on a counterattack, but lost a one-on-one duel with Barcelona goalkeeper Joan García.

In the 10th minute, the Madrid side took the lead: Álvarez delivered a pass from the right flank, and Giuliano Simeone, who burst into the penalty area, struck the decisive shot. Barcelona equalized before the break as López took advantage of a tussle in the penalty area and fired past Jan Oblak.

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The decisive goal after the break

In the second half, Barcelona more often held the initiative, while Atlético played in a low defensive block. In the 66th minute, Lamine Yamal passed to López, who scored his second goal of the match and set the final score.

According to the match statistics, Barcelona had possession for 64% of the time and registered 18 shots compared with nine by their opponent. In the second half, the Catalans' head coach Hansi Flick also brought on Andreas Christensen and Eric García, who were returning from injuries.

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