The 2027 Dakar Rally will start in Portugal on January 9, and two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso will lead Aston Martin's debut participation in the race. He will compete for the British team, BBC Sport reports.

Alonso's second Dakar start

For the 45-year-old Spaniard, this will be his second participation in the Dakar Rally-Raid. In 2020, Alonso competed for Toyota and finished 13th.

Alonso's co-driver in the Aston Martin Dreadnought will be Marc Coma. He was already the Spaniard's co-driver at the 2020 Dakar and also won the race five times in the motorcycle category.

Alonso said he had carefully considered competing in the Dakar after deciding to continue racing in Formula 1 for Aston Martin. According to him, Formula 1 remains the priority, but he wants to fully embrace this challenge.

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Team lineup and route

The other two Aston Martin cars will be driven by nine-time World Rally Champion Sébastien Loeb of France and reigning World Rally-Raid Champion Lucas Moraes of Brazil. The Dakar cars will be prepared by Prodrive.

This will be Aston Martin's first participation in the famous rally-raid. The team will compete against more experienced participants, including Toyota and KTM.

After 12 stages, the Dakar will finish in Morocco on January 23. The BBC also notes that Alonso may race a Valkyrie in the 2027 24 Hours of Le Mans if his Formula 1 commitments allow it. He previously won at Le Mans with Toyota in 2018 and 2019.

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