Rating agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed the United Arab Emirates’ sovereign credit rating at AA- with a stable outlook. The agency also expects the UAE’s real GDP to grow by 0.5% in 2026, The National reports.

Fitch assessment

Fitch explained its decision by the country’s robust fiscal buffers, low consolidated government debt, substantial net external assets and high GDP per capita. The AA- rating is the fourth-highest on Fitch’s scale and is investment grade.

According to the agency’s estimates, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign net foreign assets will amount to 180% of the UAE’s GDP in 2026. This is one of the highest indicators among the countries rated by Fitch. The agency noted that substantial fiscal and external buffers support the country’s resilience to geopolitical challenges.

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Economic forecasts

At the same time, Fitch forecasts a 1.5% decline in the UAE’s non-oil GDP in 2026 amid the consequences of the war in Iran. According to the agency’s estimates, Dubai’s real GDP next year will remain below its 2025 level, while growth in the non-oil sector throughout the forecast period will be lower than before the war.

Fitch forecasts that the hydrocarbon sector will grow by about 7% in 2026 and by 26% in 2027. The agency attributes this to increased oil production after the Emirates left OPEC+ in May. Fitch also expects Abu Dhabi’s export revenues in 2026 to be higher than pre-war forecasts due to elevated oil prices and larger supply volumes.

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