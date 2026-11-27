Researchers led by the University of Southern California analyzed data from more than 4.2 million people and found that a high level of physical activity at work is associated with a 20% higher risk of dementia. At the same time, physical activity during leisure time — including walking, running, swimming, cycling and sports — was associated with a 24% lower risk compared with the least active participants.

ScienceDaily reports on the results of the study, published in The Lancet Public Health. The scientists reviewed a total of 74 cohort and case-control studies from 30 countries. Participants were aged 45 to 93, and the median follow-up period was 10 years. The authors tracked cases of dementia overall, Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia.

Different contexts of activity

The authors describe the identified pattern as a manifestation of the “physical activity paradox.” A person who exercises during leisure time can usually control their own pace and workload, as well as gain opportunities for social interaction and stress reduction. In contrast, physically demanding work may involve repetitive movements, prolonged standing, lifting loads and insufficient time for recovery.

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The researchers suggest that the link between occupational workload and dementia risk is explained not by movement itself, but by accompanying social and occupational factors. These include psychological and social stress, limited control over work, unsafe working conditions, air pollution and noise. Workers in physically exhausting occupations may also have less time and energy for leisure-time activity.

Study limitations

The analysis is observational in nature and therefore does not prove that physical labor causes dementia. The association between occupational activity and a higher risk remained after accounting for age, education level and chronic diseases. At the same time, most studies relied on participants’ self-reported activity levels, which may affect data accuracy.

There was significantly less data on household physical activity and active transportation: only one study showed benefits from housework, while the association between active commuting and higher risk was based on two studies. The authors also noted that most available studies were conducted in high-income countries.

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