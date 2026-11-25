Physicists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of California, Santa Barbara, have developed a theoretical model of the motion of heavy quarks in quark-gluon plasma. Calculations showed that particles moving at nearly the speed of light can undergo rare but stronger and asymmetric changes in momentum than predicted by the traditional description of Brownian motion. ScienceDaily reports on the study.

Limitations of the familiar model

Quark-gluon plasma is a superhot state of matter that existed during the first microseconds after the Big Bang. Today, such conditions are briefly recreated in particle accelerators: ion collisions produce droplets of plasma roughly the size of an atomic nucleus, which exist for only tens of septillionths of a second.

To study the properties of this matter, scientists analyze the behavior of heavy quarks passing through the plasma. The traditional approach relies on the explanation of Brownian motion proposed by Albert Einstein in 1905. It describes the balance between the resistance of the medium and random kicks from its microscopic particles. Under ordinary conditions, strong kicks occur much less frequently than moderate ones, and the probability distribution has a symmetric shape.

Rare strong kicks

Jean du Plessis of the MIT Center for Theoretical Physics and Bruno Scheihing-Hitschfeld of the Kavli Institute for Theoretical Physics at UCSB calculated the forces acting on a heavy quark moving through a gas of quarks and gluons at nearly the speed of light. Their model accounts for the strong nuclear interaction, the fundamental force that governs interactions between quarks and gluons.

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For small changes in momentum, the results matched the familiar model. However, for large changes, the distribution proved to be skewed: strong kicks occurred more frequently than expected from a bell-shaped distribution, and substantial slowing of the quark was more likely than an equally large acceleration.

Path to testing at accelerators

The researchers repeated the calculations for plasma with different particle compositions and found a similar distribution structure. They also compared it with previous calculations for plasma with strong interactions. This indicates that the effect may be a universal feature of the interaction of fast particles with a medium.

The authors believe that comparing their predictions with data from accelerator experiments may provide additional information about the microscopic structure of quark-gluon plasma. The results were published in the journal Physical Review Letters.

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