Researchers from China and Brazil have proposed a theoretical method for reading the state of a quantum bit through the electrical supercurrent it generates. The approach involves obtaining data about a qubit not through its direct measurement, which can fix the state as 0 or 1 and destroy the superposition. ScienceAlert reports on the study, published in the journal Physical Review B.

A signal instead of direct measurement

In classical computing, a bit has one of two values: 0 or 1. A qubit can exist in a superposition of these values, but direct measurement fixes its state. The authors propose recording the qubit’s characteristic electrical signal rather than measuring the qubit itself directly.

Simulations showed that the proposed method could potentially reproduce qubit data with an accuracy of up to 99.85%. At the same time, this is a purely theoretical study: the authors have not yet conducted an experimental test of the device.

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Andreev qubits without ancillas

The concept is based on Andreev qubits, which rely on Andreev states in structures containing superconducting materials. In the system under consideration, a quantum dot — a nanoscale region in which electrons are spatially confined — is formed in an indium arsenide nanowire connected to superconducting materials on both sides.

According to the scientists’ calculations, an Andreev qubit in superposition generates an oscillating electric current without external voltage. A separate detector can register the magnetic field from these oscillations, while changes in the current over time could make it possible to reconstruct the qubit’s initial state.

Existing nondestructive readout protocols may use auxiliary qubits, or ancillas, to which information from the main qubit is transferred. The proposed approach aims to do without such elements and, according to the authors’ assumption, may not require the usual resetting of the qubit after each measurement. At the same time, as the researchers note, the method does not eliminate the fundamental problem of quantum measurement, but can only approach the limit of nondestructive readout. The next step should be the creation and experimental testing of such a device.

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