In South Korea, the benchmark KOSPI stock index fell by 132.02 points, or 2.59%, to 4,968.48 points on November 17. This marked the index’s fourth consecutive decline and its lowest level in nine months. As Korea Herald reports, investor sentiment worsened amid persistent concerns about the outlook for the artificial intelligence sector.

Pressure from the technology sector

The day before, the U.S. technology index Nasdaq Composite lost about 2.5%, while Nvidia shares fell by 4.1%. The market was also watching for Nvidia’s earnings report scheduled for Tuesday and its forecasts for demand for AI chips and infrastructure spending.

Increased regulatory scrutiny of the AI industry was an additional factor. On Monday, the U.S. government introduced new rules restricting remote access to advanced U.S. computing chips and servers. Investors were also awaiting Anthropic’s Nasdaq debut scheduled for Thursday.

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Foreign investors’ sales

Trading volume on the Korean market totaled 183.09 million shares worth 14.19 trillion won, or $10.61 billion. The number of declining shares significantly exceeded the number of advancing ones: 709 versus 182.

Foreign investors were net sellers of shares worth 1.44 trillion won. At the same time, institutional and retail investors made net purchases of 543.56 billion won and 421.79 billion won, respectively. Samsung Electronics shares lost 3.3%, SK hynix fell 1.96%, and Samsung Electro-Mechanics declined 3.95%. The South Korean won weakened by 1.7 won to 1,338.2 won per U.S. dollar.

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