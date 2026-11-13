At an informal EU summit in Dublin, Ireland, France and Germany continued intensive negotiations on the distribution of senior positions at the European Central Bank. As Euronews reports, the Spanish outlet El País names Spaniard Pablo Hernández de Cos as the favourite for the post of next ECB president.

Two candidates for president

An EU official said that two candidates have been nominated to replace Christine Lagarde at the head of the ECB. The official did not name them, but according to previous Euronews reports, Hernández de Cos and former Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot are competing for the post. The Eurogroup confirmed both candidacies last week.

European Council President António Costa informed leaders about the situation on the morning of November 13. According to the EU official, at the summit on November 26, Costa plans to begin consultations with the European Parliament and the ECB Governing Council.

Negotiations over other positions

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told reporters in Dublin that an agreement is already taking shape but is not yet final. According to him, he needs several more days for consultations with his coalition partners, after which Germany will present its proposal next week.

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According to El País, France is leaning towards the candidacy of Hernández de Cos, who previously served as governor of the Bank of Spain. If appointed, he would become the first Spaniard to head the ECB. Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo called the candidate's experience and ability to build consensus important advantages.

Package of personnel decisions

German outlet Handelsblatt reported that the proposed agreement envisages the ECB chief economist post for Berlin, while France may receive the portfolio of Isabel Schnabel, who is responsible for market operations. Merz's office, according to the newspaper, supports Princeton University professor Markus Brunnermeier for the position of chief economist.

The term of the current ECB chief economist, Philip Lane, expires in May. A deadline of November 18 has been set for nominating candidates for two other vacant positions on the ECB Executive Board. Schnabel is due to leave the ECB on January 3 and move to the IMF, meaning that three of the board's six members are to leave within less than five months.

If Hernández de Cos heads the ECB, the position of general manager of the Bank for International Settlements in Basel, which he has held since July 1, 2025, will become vacant.

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