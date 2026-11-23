French Rafale fighters performed touch-and-go landings for the first time on the Jännevirta road strip in eastern Finland. Several Dutch F-35As landed on the same section of Highway 9 near the city of Kuopio, AeroTime reports.

The flights took place as part of Protective Fence 26, the Finnish Air Force's main annual exercise. On November 20, 2026, the Netherlands Ministry of Defence stated that several F-35As landed on Highway 9 near Kuopio that day. According to the Finnish Air Force, Rafales deployed in Rovaniemi carried out touch-and-go maneuvers on this section.

Training at alternate sites

The Protective Fence 26 exercise runs from November 19 to 27, 2026. More than 40 aircraft and approximately 4,100 personnel are taking part, including around 1,800 reservists. The Finnish Air Force dispersed 20 F/A-18 Hornet fighters among military bases, civilian airports, and road strips.

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Dutch F-35As are operating from Rissala Air Base, French Rafales from Rovaniemi, while Swedish Gripens are based at Kallax Air Base in northern Sweden. The first two Finnish F-35As, which arrived in Rovaniemi in September 2026, are not involved in the exercise.

Aircraft dispersal

The exercise focuses on the Agile Combat Employment concept, which provides for maintaining the ability to operate aircraft when their usual bases are under threat or unavailable. The use of multiple sites, including highways, is intended to make it more difficult to disrupt air operations through strikes on fixed airfields.

The Jännevirta section is located on Highway 9 near Rissala Air Base, home to the Finnish Air Force's Karelia Air Wing. The road is closed to civilian traffic from November 18 to 25. Dutch F-35As previously took part in Finnish highway training in May 2025, when they operated on a section of Highway 4 near Tikkakoski.

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