Haley will not run for US president in 2028 — The Hill

In the United States, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said she will not seek the presidency in the 2028 election. In an interview with CNBC, she said she would continue speaking about issues important to her, promoting “good policy” and supporting candidates.

Haley’s statement

“I am not running in 2028, but I will continue to speak on the things that I care about,” Haley said. She also stated that she wants “a strong America.” The Hill reports on her decision.

Haley’s statement came amid discussions of possible contenders for the Republican Party’s nomination in 2028. Names mentioned in this context include Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Republican Senator from Texas Ted Cruz. None of them has formally announced participation in the 2028 presidential race.

Possible Republican candidates

Last month, Vance said that, in his view, he could receive the support of President Donald Trump if he participated in the Republican Party primaries. Trump did not directly promise to support Vance, but called him a “very talented” and “very good” person.

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Vance also told NBC News that, in his view, Cruz would obviously be preparing for a presidential campaign. Cruz himself told MS NOW in August that he would “certainly be part of the conversation” regarding the 2028 election. Rubio said in September that he did not plan to run.

Assessment of the midterm elections

Haley also commented on the midterm elections, in which Democrats won a number of seats previously controlled by Republicans. According to The Hill, the Democratic Party will have a majority in both chambers of Congress starting in January.

She called the result “a demonstration of the strength of the American people” and said that Republicans should heed voters’ signals, including on inflation, the cost of living and interest rates.

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