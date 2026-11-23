Actress Hailee Steinfeld will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kate Bishop in the upcoming film “Avengers: Doomsday.” Marvel Studios and Disney Animation confirmed her participation on Instagram.

Instagram announcement

As Variety reports, the studios published a video featuring the actress. In the clip, Steinfeld says she is promoting her film “Hexed,” but that she has been delivered a director’s chair from another project. The camera then shows a black director’s chair bearing her name.

The caption to the post stated that viewers will be able to see Steinfeld in “Hexed” before her return in “Avengers: Doomsday.”

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Kate Bishop’s previous appearances

Steinfeld previously played Kate Bishop in the Disney+ series “Hawkeye,” which was released in 2021. She starred in it alongside Jeremy Renner. The actress also briefly appeared as Bishop in the post-credits scene of the 2023 film “The Marvels,” alongside Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani.

Steinfeld previously called the opportunity to portray Kate Bishop a privilege and said that as a child she would have wanted an example of such an ambitious, determined and disciplined heroine. “Avengers: Doomsday” is scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 18.

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