Polish Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said he plans to visit the United States at the beginning of next week. As Interia reports, the trip will depend on the political situation in Washington.

Talks at the Pentagon

According to the Polish minister, military bases, the presence of U.S. service members, and the Polish-American alliance are planned to be discussed at the Pentagon. One of the topics is expected to be the possibility of establishing a permanent U.S. military base in Poland.

Last week, Kosiniak-Kamysz said that his meeting with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth was to take place after November 4. He explained that he is cautious about announcing visit dates after a meeting with the Pentagon chief was canceled at the last minute in September due to the Chinese leader's visit to the United States.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Base and Patriot maintenance center

The issue of establishing a permanent U.S. base in Poland remains unresolved. Deputy Minister of National Defense Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka said that the topic was discussed during a meeting with the American side in Krakow. According to the outlet, Pentagon representatives Elbridge Colby and Michael Duffy took part in it.

According to her, the final decision on the base depends on U.S. President Donald Trump. Sobkowiak-Czarnecka believes that the issue may be resolved within a few weeks.

At the same time, the American side has already decided to establish a technical maintenance center in Poland for PAC-3 MSE missiles used by Patriot air defense systems. Its location, construction cost, and start date of operations have not yet been determined.

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