The foreign ministers of the G7 countries, following a meeting in Paris, France, stated that China’s increasingly assertive actions in waters east of Taiwan pose a threat to regional stability, freedom of navigation and the safety of international shipping. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing a joint declaration released late on Wednesday.

G7 countries’ position

In the statement, the ministers stressed the importance of preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. They also reaffirmed their opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the current status quo, including through the use of force, coercion or threats.

Beijing considers Taiwan its territory, while Taiwan rejects China’s claims of sovereignty over the island. Since June, China has increased its activity near Taiwan’s eastern coast, including conducting regular coast guard patrols.

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Taiwan’s concerns

Taiwanese officials believe that China is rehearsing a possible naval blockade of the island, using military, paramilitary and civilian resources simultaneously. After the latest Chinese coast guard patrol near the eastern coast last month, Taiwan stated that China was pursuing vessels and attempting to impose a fabricated jurisdiction.

In Taipei, the area near the eastern coast is considered important for supply routes from allies in the event of a blockade or conflict. The United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany had previously expressed concern over China’s actions in this area.

Taiwan’s Defense Minister Wellington Koo also said that China is conducting area-denial exercises in the western Pacific involving one aircraft carrier and other naval formations. China has not renounced the possibility of using force to establish control over Taiwan, although it says it prefers peaceful reunification.

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