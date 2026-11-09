American golfer Blades Brown won the World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, Mexico, becoming the youngest PGA Tour winner in 95 years at the age of 19. In the final round, he erased a seven-shot deficit with a 63 — nine under par — and defeated Ben James in a playoff with a birdie on the second extra hole, CBC World reports.

Decisive playoff

Brown finished the regulation round at 23 under par — 265 strokes. On the final hole, he hit a successful pitch and made a birdie. At that point, the golfer was one shot ahead of Michael Kim.

James held a four-shot lead before the final round. On the 18th hole, he hit a shot of about 285 yards, then made an eagle and forced a playoff with a score of 70. On the second extra hole, James missed a putt from about eight feet, while Brown holed the ball from three feet.

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New achievement

Brown became the youngest winner since Charles Kocsis triumphed at the Michigan Open in 1931. Kocsis was 18 at the time, and the tournament was considered regional in the early years of the PGA.

Brown finished school in January and turned professional two years ago while still in high school. He earned a PGA Tour card for 2027 by finishing in the top 20 of the Korn Ferry Tour standings. The victory gave him a two-year exemption and guaranteed his participation in next year's PGA Championship — his first major.

"I'm just obsessed with this game. It tests you in so many different ways," Brown said after the victory.

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