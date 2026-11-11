Google Cloud has announced the preview launch of the Gemini for healthcare platform, which is intended to bring together clinical, operational and administrative systems important for healthcare delivery and health insurance plan operations. As Engadget reports, the solution is based on the universal Gemini agent and is primarily designed to optimize workflows.

Working with healthcare data

The platform can connect to third-party systems and collect information from medical records, billing platforms and official guidelines. Gemini for healthcare can also access Medicare and Medicaid data to suggest next steps and create multi-step workflows.

Google said that people will oversee the system's operation when necessary, and that the platform will operate within defined safeguards. The company also said that the service will comply with HIPAA requirements, a law that protects sensitive patient information from disclosure without their permission.

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First clients and integrations

Among the first clients of Gemini for healthcare are Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Hartford HealthCare, HCA Healthcare, Highmark Health, Northwell Health, Optum and Stanford School of Medicine. Google intends for the tool to reduce the workload of administrative teams, reduce professional burnout and leave more time for working with patients.

The platform will combine workflows in Google Workspace, Microsoft 365 and ServiceNow, as well as in industry solutions, including Salesforce's Health Cloud agent platform. Gemini for healthcare will be available to Gemini Enterprise Standard and Gemini Enterprise Plus customers.

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