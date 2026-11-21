Google has told US school districts that students will be able to use Google Search only if school administrators agree to display AI Overviews — artificial intelligence-generated summaries at the top of search results. As Fortune reports, the changes are set to take effect at the beginning of next year.

On November 3, Google said that AI tools would be disabled for K–12 student accounts unless school administrators activate them themselves. At the same time, Google Vice President for Education Chris Phillips told The New York Times that search and AI are “tightly integrated,” and students at schools that do not allow AI will not have access to search.

Chicago, New York and Los Angeles restrict AI

Chicago’s school system has blocked students’ access to ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and other third-party AI tools since December 22, 2025. Only AI educational services vetted by the district in accordance with Illinois’ student data protection law are allowed. A system spokesperson said the administration is seeking an option to disable AI Overviews separately and, if such an option is unavailable, will consider other search solutions.

New York City’s school system, the largest in the country, introduced a one-year AI moratorium for students from 2-K preschool through eighth grade and banned companion chatbots for all grades. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called Google’s actions an attempt to use monopoly power to impose AI on public schools. The system has already disabled the Gemini chatbot and AI Mode on student Chromebooks and contacted Google to discuss the changes.

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The Los Angeles Unified School District also announced that it will block generative AI for students in all grades on district-issued devices during the 2026–2027 school year. The decision affects an estimated 378,000 students. The district asked Google to provide a mechanism for disabling AI Overviews.

Miami-Dade cooperates with Google

Miami-Dade County’s school system, the third largest in the United States, began offering Gemini for Education to approximately 100,000 high school students after blocking chatbots in 2023. In September, the Florida Board of Education required public school districts and charter schools to establish rules for AI use and inform parents about the tools their children will interact with. The requirements must be met by July 1, 2027.

Antitrust questions

Former US Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan said that Google is using its dominance in search to force schools to introduce AI. Fordham University School of Law Professor Zephyr Teachout suggested that tying access to search and AI Overviews could raise antitrust questions.

Meanwhile, in September, federal judge Amit Mehta dismissed Penske Media’s lawsuit over Google’s use of its content for AI Overviews. The judge concluded that the plaintiff had not proved the existence of separate products — search and AI Overviews.

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