Google has reported the first fully automated cyberattack using artificial intelligence against French websites connected to the media, education and entertainment industries. According to the company, the attack tool was developed by Russian-speaking hackers. The Jerusalem Post writes about this, citing a report by Google’s Threat Intelligence Group.

Automated vulnerability search

According to Google, the attackers used several AI agents that continuously compared software code before and after updates were installed without human intervention. This enabled them to identify vulnerabilities and automatically develop exploits to use them.

The report also states that different cyberthreat actors used open agentic frameworks to test systems for intrusion. Such tools can autonomously determine individual stages of an attack and specific operational tasks during network intrusions.

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Attacks at machine speed

Google called the use of such frameworks by malicious actors a “paradigm shift” toward intrusions occurring at machine speed. The company noted that the automated combination of complex attack paths significantly enhances hackers’ ability to compromise networks at a speed that was previously unattainable.

As Politico writes, previously known AI models required oversight by skilled hackers, who guided their work or corrected errors. Google’s report emphasizes that this time, AI for the first time fully automated the search for and exploitation of vulnerabilities without human involvement.

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