Chef and television presenter Gordon Ramsay will become the new host of the Top Gear motoring show on the BBC in the United Kingdom. Variety reports.

The show’s return in 2028

Top Gear is produced by BBC Studios. The programme is planned to return to the air in 2028, with filming set to take place next year in the United Kingdom and other countries. The studio promises large-scale adventures, challenges and spectacular stunts.

The Stig, the programme’s racing driver, will also return to the show. Ramsay is a car enthusiast, holds a racing licence and has appeared on Top Gear three times as a guest. He said that his interest in cars and motorsport began in childhood, when he lived near the Silverstone circuit.

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The show has not aired since 2022

Top Gear aired from 1977 to 2022. The programme was taken off the air after a crash on a test track in which co-host Andrew Flintoff, a former cricketer, was seriously injured. His open three-wheeled vehicle overturned, and the injuries changed his life.

Previous Top Gear hosts included Jeremy Clarkson and actor Matt LeBlanc. Earlier this year, BBC director of entertainment content Ed Havard confirmed the broadcaster’s intention to revive the programme.

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