Grand Theft Auto 6 was released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles on November 19, 2026. The sequel to Grand Theft Auto 5, released in 2013, is already being actively discussed on social media, NME reports.

According to the publication, GTA 6 became the highest-rated game of 2026 on the Metacritic aggregator. Its rating is 99%, tying the game with The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time as the highest-rated game of all time.

Rockstar Games head Sam Houser said in a public statement that the developers sought to create an experience that would exceed players' expectations and demonstrate the capabilities of the gaming medium.

Players' reaction

Users of Reddit and X praise the scale of the open world, freedom of action and interaction with characters. Some players note that they spend hours exploring locations and talking to non-player characters, making almost no progress in the storyline.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The game is set in Vice City. Players are posting videos of various activities, including rides by the character Jason with a dog on a jet ski. According to NME, players can pet cats, try wrestling an alligator, encounter snakes in a car trunk and hit a tiger in the game.

Music and availability

Players are also discussing the soundtrack. PinkPantheress, The Dare and Weird Al are featured in the game as radio station hosts, while more than 1,500 tracks can be heard in Vice City, according to NME. At the same time, some metal fans criticized the track selection, calling it insufficiently diverse.

PC and Nintendo Switch 2 owners do not yet know when they will be able to play Grand Theft Auto 6. NME also published a five-star review of the game, highlighting the scale of the city, the large number of activities and the storyline.

Read us on