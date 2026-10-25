The family of British citizen Andrew Frederick is demanding that Grenadian authorities sign London's request for cooperation in the investigation into his death. The body of the 47-year-old man was found on January 4 in a ransacked property on the Caribbean island. As The Guardian reports, nearly 10 months have passed since then, but the British side's formal request has still not been signed.

Pathologist's conclusion and closure of the case

Grenada police closed the case, stating that they had no grounds to believe that a murder had occurred. At the same time, in the autopsy report conducted in the week of Frederick's death, the pathologist indicated injuries caused by blows from a blunt object, as well as signs of torture, including the removal of a toenail. The conclusion classified the man's death as murder.

Former head of Scotland Yard's homicide investigation unit David Johnston, who is assisting the family, said that, in his view, the police did not ensure proper preservation of the crime scene. He stressed that the first 24 hours after the discovery of a suspected murder are critical for preserving evidence.

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Second autopsy in the United Kingdom

In August, Frederick's body was repatriated to the United Kingdom following a campaign by his family. During the second autopsy, all organs, including the brain, heart and lungs, as well as parts of the neck, were found to be missing. The family said it had received no explanation as to where these body parts are, what happened to them and why it was not informed.

Last month, a British coroner asked the Metropolitan Police to conduct an investigation. Subsequently, the British high commissioner raised Frederick's case with officials at the highest level in Grenada, and local authorities expressed readiness to cooperate with the United Kingdom upon receiving an official request.

Murdered Abroad, the charity supporting the family, called on the UK Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee to intervene. The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said it was supporting the man's family and was in contact with local authorities. Grenada police did not respond to a request from The Guardian.

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