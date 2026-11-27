China’s Huawei plans to unveil in San Francisco in February the design of its own high-bandwidth memory chip for artificial intelligence systems, featuring 64 channels and a 4,096-bit interface. This is an interface twice as wide as the industry standard for HBM4, the sixth generation of this type of memory, Korea Herald reports.

According to the preliminary program of the International Solid-State Circuits Conference, the development will be presented by Huawei researchers. A wider interface makes it possible to transfer more data simultaneously, potentially improving the performance of artificial intelligence accelerators. At the same time, it remains unknown how far Huawei has advanced in the practical implementation of this design and whether it will be able to manufacture such chips economically.

Competition in the HBM market

Huawei seeks to create its own alternative to South Korean high-bandwidth memory amid restricted access to advanced components due to U.S. export restrictions. The company has strengthened its position in the Chinese market with Ascend AI accelerators and plans to release at least one new AI chip annually through 2029.

The HBM market is currently controlled primarily by South Korea’s Samsung Electronics and SK hynix. According to Counterpoint Research, together they generated more than 80% of global HBM sales revenue in the second quarter: SK hynix accounted for 50%, while Samsung accounted for 33%. Samsung is also set to present at the same conference a design for 48-gigabyte HBM4E with a transfer rate of 17 gigabits per second per pin.

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Kioxia tests an alternative for AI servers

Japanese flash memory manufacturer Kioxia is also working with Nvidia to test the possibility of direct access by graphics processors to data on high-performance solid-state drives. This approach is intended to expand the volume of data available to graphics processors beyond the capacity of their built-in HBM.

In joint testing, an Nvidia GB200 NVL72 system was equipped with 144 Kioxia SSDs with a total capacity of about 1.1 petabytes. According to Kioxia’s estimate, this configuration could potentially work with a database containing 2 trillion vectors. The company also announced the next-generation GP2 SSD for direct graphics processor access, samples of which it plans to provide to selected customers by the end of next year.

Flash storage devices have significantly greater capacity and a lower cost per gigabyte than HBM, but are slower. Therefore, according to the publication, these technologies cannot yet replace HBM in tasks requiring fast and continuous access to data.

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