The actual number of attacks on vessels in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz near Iran and Oman may exceed the officially recorded figure, said Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization. According to The National, since the start of the war between the United States and Iran in late February, the IMO has recorded at least 123 attacks in the strait and adjacent waters.

Unreported attacks

Dominguez explained that owners of vessels sailing under false flags or with fraudulent registration details may not report attacks. This makes it difficult to establish the exact number of incidents.

He said that another problem is the growing number of shadow fleet tankers that do not activate the Automatic Identification System, or AIS. Information about an attack can often be confirmed when countries in the region provide assistance to an attacked vessel.

Mines and vessel traffic

The IMO Secretary-General also said that he could not confirm reports that routes in the strait had been cleared of mines. Last week, Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command, said that the main shipping routes had been cleared of mines, but Dominguez stressed that there is no confirmation that the region is free of mines.

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The IMO does not recommend that vessels transit the strait, but Dominguez estimates that around 12 vessels may still pass through it each day. Since the start of the war, an estimated 350 to 400 vessels have remained stranded in the Arabian Gulf.

Voluntary contributions

The IMO rejected Iran's calls to introduce a fee for passage through the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, Dominguez positively assessed an alternative proposal being developed by Iran and Oman: shipping companies could make voluntary contributions for passage through the channel.

According to him, this mechanism could be viable and not conflict with maritime law, but the final decision must be made by IMO member states. Negotiations between Iran and Oman have not yet produced an official result.

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