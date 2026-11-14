India supported a United Nations General Assembly resolution that reaffirms the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and the population of the occupied Syrian Golan to natural resources. The document also demands that Israel cease the exploitation, damage and depletion of these resources in the occupied territories.

Voting results

The 193-member UN General Assembly approved the draft resolution proposed by Uruguay on November 11. India and another 150 UN member states voted in favor, while seven countries, including Israel and the United States, voted against. Another 11 states abstained, The Hindu reports.

The document’s full title concerns the permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and of the Arab population of the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources.

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Resolution’s demands

The resolution reaffirms the rights of the population of these territories to land, water and energy resources. It demands that Israel cease exploiting, damaging, causing loss or depletion of, and endangering natural resources in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan.

The document states that the wall and settlements Israel is building in the occupied Palestinian territory, including in and around Jerusalem, are contrary to international law and significantly deprive Palestinians of natural resources. The resolution also calls for the full implementation of the obligations set out in the July 2004 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice and relevant UN resolutions.

Separately, the document calls on Israel to stop actions that harm the environment, including the dumping of waste in the occupied territories, as well as the destruction of water pipelines, sewage and electricity networks. The resolution also emphasizes the urgent need to advance reconstruction and development projects, including in the Gaza Strip.

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