Indonesia did not allow plans to supply Singapore with 3.4 GW of low-carbon electricity to proceed, for which companies had previously received conditional approval from the Singaporean regulator. Mongabay reports. The decision puts at risk projects that were expected to meet approximately a quarter of Singapore's projected electricity demand by the middle of the next decade.

Indonesia's Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Bahlil Lahadalia, said on November 2 that the country could agree to exports if the price met its terms. Otherwise, Jakarta will prioritize domestic needs.

The cable project was suspended

In May, Equator Renewables Asia received final permission to lay a 50-kilometer high-voltage direct-current cable through the Singapore Strait. The procedure lasted three years and included public hearings, but the project has now been suspended.

Equator Renewables Asia CEO Frank Phuan said that, in order for exports to continue, the parties will likely need to determine an export levy that will be calculated separately from electricity generation and transmission costs, as well as producers' tax payments.

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Equator Renewables Asia has permission to export 400 MW of electricity as part of the planned 2.2 GW of solar generation and 3.2 GW of energy storage systems. In March, the company raised 50 million Singapore dollars, or about $39 million, to begin construction. PacificLight Power and Salim Group also have conditional approvals for supplies from Indonesia amounting to 600 MW, while TotalEnergies and Royal Golden Eagle have approval for 1 GW.

Growing demand in Singapore

Peak electricity demand in Singapore may increase by more than half over the next five years, to 13 GW. The country is expanding data center capacity after lifting a three-year moratorium on their construction in 2022. In August, Singaporean authorities approved applications that will increase data centers' electricity consumption by nearly 15%.

Singapore aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by mid-century and plans to reduce the share of gas in electricity generation from the current 95% to 50% in 2035. In addition to Indonesia, the country has preliminary agreements to import more than 4 GW of low-carbon electricity from Australia and Malaysia.

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