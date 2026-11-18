In China, Indonesia and China agreed on four strategic partnerships worth a total of $71.8 billion. The agreements include a project to create 10 smart cities in Indonesia, Channel NewsAsia reports.

The agreements were concluded during Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s visit to China, where he arrived for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen. The deals were announced at Indonesia’s presidential palace.

Ten smart cities

The largest project is estimated at about $50 billion. Indonesia’s sovereign fund Danantara will cooperate on it with a consortium led by China’s Shaanxi Construction Engineering Group Corporation Limited.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Danantara chief executive Rosan Roeslani said the project could become one of the most historic and is planned to be developed at the beginning of next year. Earlier, the fund said it intended to create 12 smart cities in the country — modern integrated urban districts with housing, universities, hospitals, shopping centres and planned infrastructure.

Other agreements

Another $10 billion is earmarked for a partnership with Chinese home appliance manufacturer Hisense. It concerns the establishment of laboratories and the production of home appliances.

Danantara also agreed on $10 billion in cooperation on infrastructure financing with a consortium led by China’s State Development and Investment Corporation. The fourth agreement concerns coal-to-ethanol processing technology: its participants include Indonesia’s Ministry of Higher Education, state energy company Pertamina and Beijing Petrochemical Engineering Co Ltd. Investment in this project amounts to $1.8 billion.

Read us on