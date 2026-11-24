In the United States, investment company Cerberus Capital Management is expected to acquire by the end of the year the Space Systems division of Airbus U.S. Space & Defense, the American arm of European aerospace group Airbus. Airbus Space Systems manufactures satellites at a facility in Merritt Island, Florida.

As Breaking Defense reports, the manufacturing site, covering about 200,000 square feet, is located next to the Kennedy Space Center. The value of the deal was not disclosed. Airbus also does not separately report the annual revenue of its US division.

Cerberus plans

Cerberus said that customer demand for resilient and distributed space architectures creates a need for reliable and scalable spacecraft manufacturing capacity in the United States. The company intends to invest in the Space Systems engineering division, its product portfolio, and the US supply chain.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Jay Raymond, senior managing director of Cerberus Supply Chain and former head of the US Space Force, said that space is becoming increasingly important to the national security of the United States and its allies. According to him, US ownership and further investment will enable the division to innovate and scale its operations in line with growing customer needs.

Airbus focus on aviation

Cerberus Supply Chain was created in 2022 as a fund to support companies related to the defense industry. Meanwhile, Airbus U.S. Space & Defense plans to focus on its core aviation business and expanding capabilities in autonomous aircraft.

Airbus U.S. Space & Defense CEO Alex Veneziano said that the renewed strategic focus should strengthen the company’s competitive position, support innovation, and help meet the needs of US defense and security customers.

Read us on