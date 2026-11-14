Iraq has deployed military personnel to the Jurf al-Sakhr area in Babil province amid an investigation into suspicions of fuel smuggling. As the Jerusalem Post reports, Iraq’s security commission has begun examining alleged fuel smuggling in an area regarded as one of the strongholds of the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah group.

According to the publication, a large-scale military deployment was recorded in the area before commission members met with commanders considered to be representatives of Kataib Hezbollah. Saad Maan, head of Iraq’s security media cell, denied the group’s involvement in the alleged scheme.

Review of smuggling suspicions

A source in the security system told Shafaq News that the commission has already conducted an initial inspection. According to the source, it was formed by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and placed under the Popular Mobilization Forces. The commission includes representatives of the prime minister’s office, intelligence and anti-corruption bodies, the Ministry of Oil, security forces, forensic bodies, and the energy police.

According to the Jerusalem Post, a confidential 19-page assessment by Iraq’s Interior Ministry identified four locations where oil allegedly stolen from state pipelines could have been processed or stored. Investigators reportedly used satellite imagery spanning five years and suggested that such operations may have begun in 2021.

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The document describes the movement of tanker trucks through official checkpoints and states that the illegal transportation of oil in Jurf al-Nasr continues due to control and protection by one of the armed groups. Earlier, an Interior Ministry source told Alhurra that Kataib Hezbollah has full control over the area. At the same time, there are no judicial findings confirming these claims.

Strategic area

Jurf al-Sakhr, also known as Jurf al-Nasr, is located southwest of Baghdad near the Euphrates and routes to Shiite shrines in Karbala and Najaf. In 2014, Iraqi forces, supported by Shiite paramilitary formations and Iranian advisers, retook the area from the Islamic State. After that, the territory became a closed military zone, and many displaced local residents are still unable to return, the publication notes.

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi also ordered that suspects be referred to judicial authorities and that several security and administrative officials be dismissed. The investigation is taking place amid disputes between Baghdad and Kataib Hezbollah over the subordination of armed groups to state control.

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