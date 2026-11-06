Iraq has developed response plans for a possible military conflict between the United States and Iran. According to officials cited by Asharq Al-Awsat, the authorities have increased surveillance in border cities, deployed military units in border areas, and granted commanders the authority to respond immediately to armed violations without approval from the commander-in-chief.

Border control

An unnamed senior security official told the publication that enhanced monitoring covers the Iraqi-Iranian border, from Sulaymaniyah in Iraqi Kurdistan to Basra in the country’s south. The army is also deploying along the border with Syria.

The military command is paying particular attention to Basra over concerns that armed groups could operate in strategically important areas. Another official who attended a meeting on the possible consequences of war said that Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi had granted army commanders exceptional powers to deter armed groups and respond to violations by illegal formations.

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Civil measures

Iraq’s ministerial council for national security also discussed civil measures in the event of an escalation. These include a possible transition of schools to distance learning, the relocation and digital preservation of sensitive state records, and preparations to receive people who may flee combat zones.

At the same time, a government source said it was still too early to decide on changing the format of education or the work of state institutions. According to the source, the government prepared its first emergency plans in March and subsequently updated them as circumstances changed.

Political officials told the publication that concern had increased over reports that Iran-linked armed groups in Iraq had updated lists of potential targets on the orders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. After a phone call with US President Donald Trump, Ali al-Zaidi reiterated that Iraq would not allow its territory to be used for attacks on neighboring countries.

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